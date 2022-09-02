News Anchor Swallows Fly On Live TV

This news anchor can really handle her coverage on the fly.

Farah Nasser, a host on Canada’s Global News, swallowed a bug on a live broadcast and somehow managed to continue reading the news.

“Sharing because we all need a laugh these days,” she later tweeted, alongside a clip of the moment. “I swallowed a fly on air today.”

“I could feel it fluttering in the back of my throat as I finished that introduction,” she told CNN in an interview.

While introducing a top story during a recording of Global National, anchor Farah Nasser suddenly stopped mid-read to clear her throat after she says she swallowed a fly, but quickly continued without a sweat.



Also see: https://t.co/RCw1drMdnipic.twitter.com/W2VYmdFarx — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) August 30, 2022

Her handling of the incident won applause from CNN news anchors Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota, who called for her to receive a prestigious news award. “Give that woman an Edward R. Murrow award right now!” Camerota said.

WATCH: TV news anchor @FarahNasser swallows a fly live on air — but still manages to read the news, earning applause from CNN’s @AlisynCamerota and @VictorBlackwell for her resolve: “Give that woman an Edward R. Murrow Award right now!” pic.twitter.com/dXnwhMgMDZ — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 1, 2022

It’s the second time an insect has thrown itself at a Canadian on TV in recent weeks. Last month, a bee hurled down Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s throat during a televised news conference.

Story continues

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...