News Anchor Allegedly Caught Cheating When Scantily-Clad Woman Is Spotted During His At-Home Broadcast

A news anchor from Spain found himself in an awkward situation when his at-home broadcast included an unexpected guest.

Last week, during Alfonso Merlos' Estado de Alarma broadcast, which he was having to do remotely due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a partially-dressed woman walked by behind him as he was seemingly unawares.

Viewers noticed that the woman, who appeared to be wearing only a bra, was another journalist named Alexia Rivas and not Marta López, the woman that Merlos was known to be dating at the time. Several fans accused Merlos of cheating on López, who starred on Big Brother.

Merlos later addressed the incident on The Ana Rose Show and said that he had broken up with his famous girlfriend prior to the incident.

"If you think that my attitude has not been correct or that there are things that I have not done well, I have no problem asking for forgiveness, although my goal was not to harm someone else," he said, according to Metro UK.

Rivas later reiterated Merlos' sentiment that he was not dating anyone when they got together.

"I didn’t get into a relationship, he told me he was single," she said, according to Metro UK. "We have been [seeing each other] three weeks."

However, López has alleged that she and Merlos had not broken up, but were simply in the midst of an argument.

"I had been mad at Alfonso for four days. He didn’t want me to do something that affected my family. I did it, and he got mad," López told a Spanish outlet, per Metro UK, adding that she and Merlos had even been on lockdown together during the pandemic.

"We argue," she added.

