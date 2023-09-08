NewRoads’ LakeRide supports mental health programs at Southlake

Cyclists from across York Region and beyond will put their best feet forward on Sunday to benefit mental health programs at Southlake Regional Health Centre.

On September 10, New Roads Automotive Group will host its eighth-annual NewRoads LakeRide, an annual trek up to Lake Simcoe and surrounding towns to both raise awareness of mental health in the community and Southlake’s programs to address the needs.

“We continue to transform mental health care at Southlake by building spaces that heal,” says Jennifer Klotz-Ritter, President & CEO of the Southlake Foundation. “It hasn’t been easy, especially as the pandemic lingers on. We face unrelenting demand for mental health care with an average of 17 people coming to our Emergency Department in crisis every day. The effects on mental health will be felt long after the pandemic is over.

“While we have made significant progress in mental health, we need help to give help. We invite our caring and generous communities to donate today to give our mental health patients the spaces that provide the privacy, peace and dignity they need and deserve.”

This year’s ride, which will be led by world record-holding cyclist Ed Veal, offers 10K, 20K, 45K, and 125K route options for riders of all abilities and will depart this weekend from the NewRoads Performing Arts Centre in Newmarket.

Collectively, participants aim to raise $250,000 for the cause.

For more information about this weekend’s ride, including registration, route options, how to support an individual or team, or simply to make a donation, visit newroads.ca/lakeride.

