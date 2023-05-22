Newquay Boardmasters consults on expansion plans

More than 50,000 people are expected at the Newquay event this summer

Plans to make Newquay's Boardmaster's festival bigger are being presented at a consultation event.

More than 50,000 people are due to come to the event in August 2023 and organisers have announced they plan to expand the event from 2024.

Many local people welcome the annual event but it has attracted criticism for creating extensive traffic queues.

The consultation event is running on Monday 22 and Tuesday 23 May at the Atlantic Hotel in the town.

In a letter from festival organisers to local residents, they said: "As we look ahead to developing and growing Boardmasters in future years, we wish to gather feedback and any concerns from residents, to ensure that these can be considered within our initial plans at an early stage.

"Therefore, whilst the team will be able to answer questions regarding Boardmasters 2023, we are particularly keen to discuss our plans to develop and grow the show from 2024 with residents."

A spokesperson said the festival in 2022 generated "approximately £40m for the local and wider economy of Cornwall", with independent businesses based in Cornwall accounting for 28% of suppliers and traders.

They added that they aim to "continually make Boardmasters festival one of the most environmentally conscious and low-impact festivals on the market".

Newquay Councillor Louis Gardner said the event divided opinion locally.

He said: "There are huge swathes of Newquay locals who think it's absolutely fantastic and it is hugely important to the Cornish economy.

"I know it's quite difficult for those who live right next to the site, but it's that traffic really and how that flows around or doesn't flow in some cases."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.