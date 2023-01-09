Virginia school shooting: 6-year-old brought gun in backpack, fired during instruction

EMILY SHAPIRO
·2 min read

A 6-year-old student took a handgun from his home, put it in his backpack and brought it to his Newport News, Virginia, elementary school where he allegedly shot and injured a teacher, according to police.

Police have interviewed the 6-year-old and his mother in the wake of Friday's shooting and determined the gun was legally purchased by the boy's mother, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference Monday. The 6-year-old "obtained" the 9 mm Taurus pistol at his home and brought it to Richneck Elementary School, Drew said.

The 6-year-old is accused of shooting 25-year-old teacher Abigail Zwerner in a first grade classroom in an "intentional" act, police said.

PHOTO: A empty basketball court is seen outside Richneck Elementary School, Jan. 7, 2023, in Newport News, Virginia. (Jay Paul/Getty Images)
PHOTO: A empty basketball court is seen outside Richneck Elementary School, Jan. 7, 2023, in Newport News, Virginia. (Jay Paul/Getty Images)

She was initially hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

"Abigail wanted me to tell you all ... that she is in stable condition and she is thankful for the thoughts and prayers," Drew said Monday.

Zwerner was giving class instruction when the student pointed the gun at her and fired one round, Drew said, adding that there was no physical struggle or fight.

Zwerner took a defensive position and raised her hand, and the bullet went through her hand and then into her chest, the chief said.

PHOTO: Police tape hangs from a sign post outside Richneck Elementary School, January 7, 2023, in Newport News, Virginia. (Jay Paul/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Police tape hangs from a sign post outside Richneck Elementary School, January 7, 2023, in Newport News, Virginia. (Jay Paul/Getty Images)

After Zwerner was shot, she ushered all of her students out of the classroom, the chief said, adding that she was the last person to leave that class.

The chief called Zwerner "a hero" who "saved lives," and said she's repeatedly asked how her students are doing.

About 16 to 20 students were in the room and none of them were physically injured, officials said.

MORE: Teacher injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school, 6-year-old suspect in custody: Police

"There is video recording from the hallway," Drew said. "That's how we know the children ran out of the classroom and across the hall."

Responding officers found a school employee physically restraining the 6-year-old in the classroom, Drew said. The 6-year-old allegedly hit the school employee before police took him into custody, Drew said.

PHOTO: A school sign wishing students a 'Happy New Year' is seen outside Richneck Elementary School, Jan. 7, 2023, in Newport News, Virginia. (Jay Paul/Getty Images)
PHOTO: A school sign wishing students a 'Happy New Year' is seen outside Richneck Elementary School, Jan. 7, 2023, in Newport News, Virginia. (Jay Paul/Getty Images)

The 6-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Drew said. A temporary detention order was obtained and the child is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility, Drew said Monday.

One spent shell casing was recovered at the scene, police said.

A motive has not been released.

MORE: Idaho murders: Roommate saw killer in mask leaving the house, docs say

Asked by CNN on Sunday what will happen next for the suspect and if the 6-year-old's parents could be held responsible, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones replied, "There's a lot of questions that we have to answer."

"Because it remains an investigation, we're going to let itself work out before we rush to judgment at this time," Jones said. "The individuals responsible will be held accountable. I can promise that."

ABC News' Meredith Deliso, Ivan Pereira and Ben Siu contributed to this report.

Virginia school shooting: 6-year-old brought gun in backpack, fired during instruction originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Virginia teacher injured after being shot in classroom by 6-year-old student, officials say

    Authorities say no students were injured at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, and that the shooting was not accidental.

  • Prince Harry Defends Lady Susan Hussey, Who Made Racist Comments at Royal Event

    Prince Harry defended Lady Susan Hussey, who made racist comments at a royal event, saying "she never meant any harm at all."

  • Hunter stops to buy lottery ticket on way to woods — and snags huge win in Virginia

    The hunter took home a massive prize before ever stepping foot in the woods.

  • These Nordstrom waterproof boots 'go with' everything — but they're selling out

    If you're looking for a pair of cute waterproof boots, you might want to check out Blondo's Salome Waterproof Booties.

  • Raiders owner reportedly angry that Chiefs fans have taken over Las Vegas’ stadium

    Chiefs fans made their presence known during Saturday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

  • Newport News: Condition of teacher shot by child improving

    Abby Zwerner suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot by a six-year-old student on Friday.

  • Black soldier feared for his life during traffic stop, suit says. He wants $1 million

    When the soldier admitted he was afraid, a Virginia officer said “yeah you should be,” body camera footage shows.

  • David Bowie: His Life in Pictures

    On Jan. 10, 2016, we were hit with an unpleasant reality: A world without David Bowie. David Bowie was frequently referred to as a chameleon. Bowie, pictured here in 1965, originally struck out for fame under the name "Davie Jones."

  • Facing Islamophobia, Calgary's Muslim women share their experiences of discrimination

    At 19-years-old, Duaa-Azeem Choudhary is already no stranger to hate. Born in Quebec to Pakistani immigrant parents who didn't speak French, Choudhary and her family tried to escape the racism they faced in that province by moving to Calgary. But in her new home, Choudhary became a target of Islamophobic-driven harassment while riding the bus one day. She remembers being the only person on the bus wearing a hijab when a group of men began to stare at her. "There was a group of white guys that I

  • Terror trial of New York truck attack suspect begins with opening statements

    The first federal death penalty trial of the Biden administration began Monday in New York City with a prosecutor alleging Sayfullo Saipov was on a mission to become a full-fledged member of the ISIS terrorist network when he allegedly killed eight people and injured many others after he plowed a rental truck into people on a pedestrian and bicycling path in lower Manhattan on Halloween 2017. Assistant U.S. District Attorney Alexander Li promised in his opening statement to show jurors photos of mangled bicycles and bodies, video of the truck racing down Manhattan's West Side Highway and the 32-year-old defendant running through the street before a police officer shot and wounded him.

  • Ga. special grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election

    The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work, bringing the case closer to possible criminal charges against Trump and others. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued a two-page order Monday dissolving the special grand jury, saying it had completed its work and submitted a final report. The lengthy investigation has been one of several around the country that threaten legal peril for Trump as he mounts a third bid for the White House.

  • BMO, Scotiabank slash price targets for Vermilion Energy stock

    Calgary-based Vermilion Energy estimates it will pay $250 million in European fossil fuel windfall taxes for 2022.

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi