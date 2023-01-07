Newport News: Boy aged six detained after shooting teacher in US

Matt Murphy - BBC News
·2 min read
Police vehicles are seen parked outside Richneck Elementary School
The shooting happened at Richneck Elementary School in the city of Newport News

A six-year-old boy has been detained by police after shooting a teacher in the US state of Virginia, officers say.

The shooting happened shortly after 14:00 local time (19:00 GMT) at Richneck Elementary School in the city of Newport News, Chief Steve Drew said.

It is unclear how the child obtained the gun, but Mr Drew said the incident was not "an accidental shooting".

The teacher - who has not been named and is said to be in her 30s - was left with life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to a local hospital and is being closely monitored by doctors. The incident took place in a first grade (ages six to seven) classroom after an altercation between the pair.

But Mr Drew emphasised that the shooting had been an isolated incident and stressed that officers "did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting".

Officials said that while the school - which has around 550 students - had metal detection facilities, students were checked at random and not every child was inspected.

Police declined to name the weapon used in the incident, but said the boy had used a handgun.

School District Head Dr George Parker said officials would "be looking at any instance that may have occurred that may have caused this incident".

"This is terrible, something like this should never occur," Dr Parker added. "We want to ensure nothing like this happens again."

He said the school would be closed on Monday, and pledged that students and parents would be offered support to help them deal with the traumatic event.

Mayor Phillip Jones - who took office just three days ago - said the shooting marked "a dark day for Newport News".

"We're going to learn from this and we're going to come back stronger," he told reporters.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he had offered assistance to local officials, adding that his administration was "ready to help in any way we can".

"I am continuing to monitor the situation and am praying for the continued safety of all students and the community," he wrote on Twitter.

Newport News is a city of around 180,000 people and sits about 70 miles (112km) to the south of the state capital Richmond.

You may also be interested in:

Latest Stories

  • Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin's collapse

    Quick on-the-field emergency care from well-rehearsed medical personnel is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life. But whether his cardiac arrest could have been prevented is much less certain. Doctors say they’re still evaluating what caused Hamlin’s heart to stop after a tackle during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati. One possibility — a fluke type of chest trauma called commotio cordis — is impossible to predict or prevent. Existing heart conditions are the most common cause o

  • Biden faces Israel quandary with new Netanyahu government

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government is little more than a week old but it's already giving the Biden administration headaches. Just days into its mandate, a controversial member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Cabinet riled U.S. diplomats with a visit to a Jerusalem holy site that some believe may be harbinger of other contentious moves, including vast expansions of Jewish settlement construction on land claimed by the Palestinians. And, Netanyahu's government

  • Iran hangs two men accused of killing security official during protests

    The two men executed on Saturday had been convicted of killing a member of the Basij paramilitary force militia. "Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, principle perpetrators of the crime that led to the unjust martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian were hanged this morning," the judiciary said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency. The latest executions bring to four the number of protesters officially known to have been executed in the aftermath of the unrest.

  • Boy, 6, shoots teacher during 'altercation' inside classroom in Virginia, US

    No students or other members of staff were injured during the incident, which has been described by officials as "an altercation" and "not an accident", at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia. The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, with Police Chief Steve Drew telling reporters she has started to show some improvement. "We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting," he continued.

  • Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs game at Las Vegas Raiders

    NFL writers and broadcasters shared their thoughts on the Chiefs going into the regular-season finale against the Raiders.

  • Nordstrom's Boxing Week sale ends soon: Last chance to shop at up to 60% off

    Shoppers have until Jan. 9 to take advantage of these Nordstrom Canada deals.

  • Prince Harry's Spare: Have leaks helped or hindered his book's PR strategy?

    Revelations from Prince Harry's memoir have upended a carefully co-ordinated marketing strategy.

  • Teacher injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school, 6-year-old suspect in custody: Police

    A teacher was injured in a shooting at an elementary school after a 6-year-old student opened fire during an altercation in Virginia on Friday, police and school officials said. No students were injured in the shooting, which occurred at in a first-grade classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, police and school officials said. The unidentified suspect is in custody, Newport News Public Schools said in a statement, adding, "All of the students are safe."

  • What has Kevin McCarthy given up, and at what price?

    The new Speaker has offered guarantees to the rebels. But every concession comes with a cost.

  • Jan. 6 remembrance led by Dems as GOP wrestled with rebels

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden conferred high honors on those who stood against the Jan. 6 Capitol mob two years ago and the menacing effort in state after state to upend the election, declaring “America is a land of laws, not chaos,” even as disarray rendered Congress dysfunctional for a fourth straight day. Democrats at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue commemorated the police officers attacked that day and the local election workers and state officials who faced fierce intimidation from

  • A Teacher Showed Islamic Art Depicting Muhammad to College Students, and Lost Her Job

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Wikimedia CommonsIn November, an adjunct art history instructor was fired from Hamline University, a private liberal arts college in Minnesota. The month before, during an online lecture on Islamic art in the instructor’s survey of art history, she had displayed depictions of the Prophet Muhammad, which is strictly forbidden for many practicing Muslims.While Hamline decided that the classroom exercise constituted a fireable Is

  • Bengals QB Joe Burrow Says Playing Next Game 'Is Going to Be Tough' After Damar Hamlin's Collapse

    "Everyone has a different way of dealing with it," Burrow told reporters of the emotional scene after Hamlin's collapse

  • Woman who claims to be mother of Uvalde school gunman arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man

    Adriana Martinez Reyes told police her son "killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting," according to court documents.

  • Chargers' Parham conflicted after what happened to Hamlin

    Donald Parham experienced his most satisfying moment of the season Sunday when he caught first touchdown pass in nearly 14 months. One night later though, the Los Angeles Chargers tight end was feeling conflicted emotions when he saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin being loaded into an ambulance after suffering cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Parham knows all too well what it is like being taken off the field on a stretcher after a frightening incident.

  • Police: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom

    Experts said a school shooting involving a 6-year-old is extremely rare, although not unheard of, while Virginia law limits the ways in which a child that age can be punished for such a crime. No students were injured in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said. “We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting,” Drew told reporters, later adding that the gunshot was not an accident.

  • Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old at Elementary School in Virginia

    A female teacher was shot and critically injured by a six-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday, January 6, according to Chief of Police Steve Drew.Earlier on Friday, the Newport News Police Department and Newport News Public Schools said the injured teacher had been transported to a local hospital, no students were injured, and the “perpetrator” was in police custody.Video taken by Michele Scearce shows the flashing lights of emergency vehicles and members of the public waiting a couple of blocks away from the school. Credit: Michele Scearce via Storyful

  • Ukraine war: Trying to run start-ups in a conflict

    A group of entrepreneurs speak to the BBC about the challenges of running start-ups during a war.

  • Shootings in Albuquerque share target: elected Democrats

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bullets flew through one home's front door and garage. At another home, three bullets went into the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl in a series of shootings that had at least one thing in common: They all targeted the homes or offices of elected Democratic officials in New Mexico. Nobody was injured in the shootings that are being investigated by local and federal authorities. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said they're working to determine if the attacks that star

  • At least 2,095 Albertans died of COVID in 2022, roughly matching the death toll from 2021

    At least 2,095 Albertans died of COVID-19 in 2022, according to data released Friday afternoon. It's the first data update in more than two weeks from Alberta Health, which took a break from providing statistical information to the public over the holidays. In 2021, the virus claimed 2,104 lives in the province. The reported number of deaths in 2022 may increase slightly as data continues to roll in. There are often delays between when a person dies and when it is reported to Alberta Health. COV

  • Alex Jones lawyer suspended 6 months over records release

    A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months for improperly giving Jones' other attorneys in Texas confidential documents, including the medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The ruling by Judge Barbara Bellis on Thursday afternoon came in the families' lawsuit against Jones for repeatedly calling the shooting a hoax on his Infowars show, which resulted in Jones being ordered to pay more than $1.4 billion in damages after a jury trial in Connecticut last year.