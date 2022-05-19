Newport Life Magazine Acquired and Brought Back to Life

Newport Life Magazine
·2 min read

Summer 2022

Sample Cover
Sample Cover

Newport, Rhode Island, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A private investor group announced that it has acquired Newport Life magazine, a luxury and lifestyle magazine serving Newport County, R.I. for over 29 years, from a subsidiary of Gannett.

Founded in 1993, the magazine has showcased all that is unique about the City-by-the-Sea, from its people and places to its events, history, yachting, environment and the island’s distinctive lifestyle.

The magazine, which announced in February 2022 that it would no longer publish the print magazine following its March/April issue, will resume publishing, starting with a July/August 2022 issue, followed by September/October and November/December. Starting in 2023, the magazine will resume its traditional publication schedule of seven times per year: January/February, March/April, May/June, July, August, September/October and November/December.

“Newport has always been a town that embraces history. So, when Newport Life closed up shop in March after 29 years, many people felt like they’d lost an old friend. It’s thrilling to see the magazine return so quickly, and under local ownership once again” stated former Newport Life Magazine Editor, Fred Albert.

Katelyn McSherry, a resident of Newport County for over 25 years has been tapped to lead the publication as its new Publisher.  McSherry is very familiar with Newport Life having previously served in the management of the marketing and events department of the magazine earlier in her career. Also joining the new team will be Chester Allen, a journalist with several lifestyle publications to his credit. He will serve as the publication’s interim Executive Editor.

Newport Life will relaunch in the summer of 2022 and will maintain its current theme with a new look and feel for the magazine while expanding its editorial coverage to include:

  • The history of Newport with a strong focus on the gilded age

  • Significant people in Newport’s history

  • The substantial change and growth in Real Estate

  • Sports of Newport

  • The island’s historic and noteworthy architecture

  • Art scene

  • Gourmet food

  • Culture

  • One-of-a-kind attractions

“It is very exciting to take a staple of Newport and give it a new lease on life so that it will continue to be the go-to-source for everything Newport for years-to-come,” said Publisher, Katelyn McSherry. “Newport Life is the ultimate lifestyle guide for the past, present and future of Newport County, and we will continue to create a community and outlet for all residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Attachment

CONTACT: Tom Gibson GIBSON Communications, LLC tom@tomgibsoncommunications.com


