Newport County vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more today

Newport County will look to produce yet another FA Cup shock this weekend as they welcome Manchester United to Rodney Parade.

The Welsh club came through a replay with Eastleigh to progress to this stage, while Erik ten Hag’s side saw off Wigan Athletic in their third-round contest.

The League Two team do have a strange habit of giving Premier League clubs a fright, drawing with Tottenham in 2018 and threatening something similar against Manchester City a year later.

With Maidstone United producing the shock of the weekend to beat Ipswich on Saturday, can Newport follow suit and produce another famous cup moment?

Follow below for all the build-up, team news and match updates. Get the latest FA Cup odds and tips here.

FA CUP FOURTH ROUND LIVE

Newport County host Manchester United in FA Cup fourth-round tie, live on BBC One

League Two Newport reached this stage having come through a replay with Eastleigh

United beat Wigan to reach fourth round; eyeing up a first FA Cup since 2016

Newport County AFC - Manchester United FC

Early team news - Manchester United

15:00 , Ben Fleming

Manchester United, meanwhile, will be without Anthony Martial, who has undergone groin surgery and faces a spell on the sidelines. Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire could make their comeback from injury, though, while Altay Bayindir is set for a competitive debut in goal.

Early team news - Newport County

14:55 , Ben Fleming

Josh Seberry and Declan Drysdale are expected to remain absent for Newport, who will likely utilise a back five to try and stymie their visitors

Newport County vs Manchester United - all the key info

14:50 , Ben Fleming

When is Newport vs Manchester United?

Newport vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 28 January at Rodney Parade.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4pm GMT. It will be available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport website.

Story continues

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Newport v Man Utd on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch FA Cup online today

Good afternoon!

12:17 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round clash between Newport County and Manchester United live from Rodney Parade. In the aftermath of Maidstone’s superb upset over Ipswich yesterday, it’s now the turn of the League Two side who will eye up a famous win against Erik ten Hag’s side.

The Welsh club do have a strange habit of giving Premier League clubs a fright, drawing with Tottenham in 2018 and threatening something similar against Manchester City a year later.

Will today be there day? Stay with us here for all the build-up, team news and match updates.