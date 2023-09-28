Newport County: Supporters' Trust members back ex-Swans chief Huw Jenkins to take over

Former Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins has been backed to take over Newport County by the League Two club's fans.

Backing from Newport County Supporters' Trust members passed their 75% threshold at a Rodney Parade meeting.

The deal, which will see Jenkins make an initial £500,000 investment in return for a 52% stake, must be approved by the Football League (EFL).

The Trust had owned and run the club since 2015.

In the vote 464 members took part with 455 backing Jenkins' proposals, eight dissenting, while one ballot paper was spoiled.

The 60-year-old businessman's offer - which included him taking full responsibility for the running and financing of the club in a "hands-on" role - was chosen ahead of a bid from a US-based consortium including Dan Donoghue and current Newport director Jon Pratt.

Trust members currently hold a 79% stake in the club.

Neath-born businessman Jenkins has pledged the Trust will maintain two directors on the Exiles' board as well as retaining a 27% share.

Following the vote at a packed Bisley Suite at Rodney Parade, the process could take a further two months to complete given with EFL approval a requirement and Jenkins needing to complete due diligence.

Details given to supporters also stated further investment could follow the initial injection of cash.

The trust stated: "Huw Jenkins will now work with the board of directors on a transfer agreement for his shareholding, and with the EFL on their acquisitions procedure for new owners.

"Huw Jenkins will begin to work with the board, behind the scenes, in readiness for his tenure as new owner of Newport County AFC."

Jenkins, who oversaw Swansea's rise from the bottom division to European football, presented his bid to members of the club's supporters' trust in a special general meeting on Thursday 28 September.

Details of the proposal given to Trust members also included:

The Trust would retain 27% shareholding in the club and two places on the board with the aim of raising an extra £1000,000 a year in return.

The potential of further investors or directors to be brought in with the agreement of the Trust.

If the deal succeeds it would mark the return of Jenkins to a senior football role for the first time since resigning as Swansea chairman in 2019 following 17 years at the helm.

The period saw Swansea win four promotions and the League Cup, with Jenkins earning widespread praise for his role.

Part of a local group that rescued Swansea in 2002, Jenkins cashed in on some of his shares in a controversial takeover by an American consortium in 2016.

The Exiles have been seeking a cash boost from new investors after posting losses of £1.2m in their most recent accounts.

Fans had been warned they faced an "urgency to secure the financial future for 2023-24 and the longer term" and could have to find £500,000 to fund ongoing losses and pay creditors.

The proposals also mention improvements to recruitment - an area in which Jenkins won praise for at Swansea - as well as looking to secure "a solution to a long-term and first-class training facility".