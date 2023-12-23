Newport County: Boss Graham Coughlan says some players may 'step aside' after Wrexham loss

Newport County are winless in three matches following their 2-0 defeat at Wrexham.

Graham Coughlan says some members of his Newport County squad may have to "step aside" after failing to contribute at the club.

Newport squandered numerous first-half chances before goals from James Jones and Elliot Lee earned Wrexham a 2-0 win over the Exiles in Saturday's League Two Welsh derby at the Stok Racecourse.

Coughlan was less than impressed with the output of some of his players.

"Unfortunately one or two, same old nonsense, week in week out," he said.

"I'm obviously going to have to make one or two changes."

He added: "The lads had an opportunity to redeem themselves, because some of them haven't been great at this club for a while.

"They had an opportunity to repay the fans, themselves, their families and friends, and again, one or two didn't contribute.

"If they're not contributing, they're going to have to step aside I'm afraid."

The Exiles saw Will Evans, Seb Palmer-Houlden and captain Ryan Delaney all go close to scoring in the first half against the Dragons in what was the first meeting between the sides in five years.

But, with strong winds behind them, Phil Parkinson's side improved in the second half and clinched a 2-0 win courtesy of efforts from Jones and Lee.

"If you don't take those chances you're going to leave yourself vulnerable and we didn't take them," added Coughlan.

"They were always going to be a different team in the second half.

"They've taken their chances, two set-pieces, which is probably sticking in my throat at this moment.

"I'd love to be honest and tell you what I'm really feeling.

"You can't concede from two long throws, that should be bread and butter to the people in our team.

"I picked the biggest, strongest and most experienced team I could pick to deal with those situations."

Newport return to action against Forest Green Rovers at Rodney Parade on Boxing Day.