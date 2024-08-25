Newport to assess Whitmore's calf injury

Newport County will assess the extent of Kai Whitmore's calf injury after the midfielder missed his side's 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley.

Whitmore featured against both Cheltenham Town and Leyton Orient before scoring in a stunning 3-1 comeback win against Doncaster Rovers on his home debut for the Exiles.

But the 23-year-old was absent from the matchday squad as Nelson Jardim's side secured a second triumph in succession at Rodney Parade by beating Accrington Stanley.

"He picked up an injury unfortunately after his great game last week," said Jardim.

"It's unfortunate for him and for us, it's one less option.

"I don't know how many weeks he's going to be out, surely [he will] not [be back] next week.

"We'll assess him and see how it goes.

"It's so unlucky for him and for us. He knows that he's got good people around him.

"He just needs to focus on his recovery and come back as quickly as possible to help the team."