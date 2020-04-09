Newnight’s Emily Maitlis Receives Praise On Twitter For Criticism Of Government's Covid-19 Language

Photo credit: BBC Newsnight - Twitter

BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis has been praised on social media for criticising the government’s misleading language surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

During the opening of Wednesday’s night’s programme, the journalist lambasted ministers for implying that people who recover from Covid-19 show more resilience and fighting spirit than those who have not.

‘You do not survive the illness through fortitude and strength of character, whatever the prime minister’s colleagues will tell us,’ she told viewers.

The comments came hours after foreign secretary Dominic Raab said in a press conference has said he was sure that UK prime minister Boris Johnson would recover from the virus because ‘he’s a fighter’.

“This is a health issue with huge ramifications for social welfare, and it’s a welfare issue with huge ramifications for public health.”



ICYMI: #Newsnight reported on #coronavirus and how the pandemic is widening social and economic divisions



WATCH 👉 https://t.co/8XTlYwTiSk pic.twitter.com/l167CK8JZV







— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 9, 2020

In her monologue, Maitlis also criticised those who suggest that the pandemic is affecting everyone equally.

‘The disease is not a great leveller, the consequences of which everyone - rich or poor - suffers the same,’ the presenter added.

‘This is a myth which needs debunking. Those on the front line right now – bus drivers and shelf stackers, nurses, care home workers, hospital staff and shop keepers – are disproportionately the lowest paid members of our workforce. They are more likely to catch the disease because they are more exposed.’

Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images

She added that those living in tower blocks and small flat will be finding lockdown ‘a lot tougher’ and those who work manual jobs ‘will be unable to work from home’.

Maitlis’ comments have been widely praised on Twitter.

‘Emily Maitlis with powerful words that needed saying tonight,’ wrote one user.

Another added: ‘Emily Maitlis speaking for the nation on Newsnight.’

Photo credit: Christopher Furlong - Getty Images

‘The Emily Maitlis Miracle. These words were brilliant and most definitely needed, but this needs to become the norm,’ one commented.

‘Emily Maitlis is so so so so so (repeat ad infinitum) brilliant [sic],’ summed up another.

On Thursday, numerous news outlets reported that Raab is expected to signal that lockdown measures must remain in place beyond next week.

According to the latest death toll, the UK saw 938 UK fatalities on Wednesday April 8.

