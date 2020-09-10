Newmark Group, Inc. Announces Eleven Industrial Hires Across North America

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark") is pleased to announce the addition of eleven key industrial real estate professionals to its offices across North America. These advisors specialize in supply chain and logistics real estate and advisory for blue chip clients, including Fortune 500 corporations and global leaders in third-party logistics. As e-commerce, supply chain and logistics trends continue to shape and change the global landscape, the addition of these full-service professionals in the Rutherford, New Jersey; Irvine, California; Dallas, Texas; Miami, Florida and Toronto, Ontario offices bolsters Newmark's industrial presence in key markets.

Al Petrillo (NJ), Adam Petrillo (NJ), Craig Engelhardt (NJ), Tom Carragher (NJ), Jeff Cannon (CA), Andrew Morrow (CA), Blake Anderson (TX) and Steve Levine (FL) join the company as Executive Managing Directors; Brian Prevoe (ON) as Senior Managing Director; and Chris Koeck (NJ) and Steve Korfiatis (NJ) as Managing Directors. Each of the individuals join Newmark from Savills.

"This important step further elevates Newmark's industrial practice and provides a valuable enhancement to our integrated platform," said Newmark's Chief Executive Officer Barry M. Gosin. "North America's industrial supply chain and logistics are essential components of the global economy; the industry is closely tethered to retail, capital markets and many other sectors. We remain committed to strategic growth in key service areas."

"The gravity and influence of e-commerce in the current climate is intensifying demand for logistics real estate. As the market demands more resilient supply chains and diversified manufacturing locations through near-shoring or last mile industrial space, the need for logistics real estate in the long term will increase significantly," stated Executive Vice President and Managing Director Phil Brodkin, who oversees Newmark's Industrial platform. "Bringing on these proven, globally-minded industrial experts complements Newmark's multi-dimensional platform."

"Newmark has built a platform underpinned with services and professionals who understand essential value creation and the stabilization of real estate of all kinds," said Al Petrillo. "The company's leadership and its mission to promote an entrepreneurial culture that rewards its businesses for collaborating across markets and disciplines is a significant draw. Newmark's desire to scale client solutions aligns perfectly with client goals in the industrial and logistics space."

"Industrial and logistics companies are among the largest disruptors driving the global economy, and new classes of manufacturers, aggregators, distributors and retailers are changing the world and how we interact. As a result, older-line companies have been forced to innovate and evolve their own businesses, requiring a new breed of advisor – with both focus and depth to tackle the core issues on where to locate and why," stated Adam Petrillo. "We have the platform at Newmark to be able to evolve alongside these companies from the moment world-changing ideas leave the labs until those 'ideas' end up on our doorstep."

The eleven professionals, who possess over 225 years of combined experience, have a history of developing and executing strategy on portfolios in excess of 100-million-square-feet annually. Building on its occupier-led experience, the professionals will assist clients in navigating evolving dynamics across their supply chain, logistics, warehouse, distribution and manufacturing real estate portfolios throughout North America and beyond.

