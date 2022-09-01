Newlyweds Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Step Out for a Date Night at Aaron Paul's Birthday Party

Kirsten Dunst Jesse Plemmons

Backgrid Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

Wednesday was date night for Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons!

The newlyweds stepped out to celebrate fellow actor Aaron Paul's birthday at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood, California, sporting casual-chic attire.

Plemons, 34, wore a green ringer T-shirt and blue jeans with black sneakers, while Dunst, 40, paired a floral miniskirt with a plain black tee and open-toed yellow sandals.

The outing came almost two months after the Power of the Dog costars quietly married at the GoldenEye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, according to Page Six, after sharing six years of their lives and two kids together.

A rep for Dunst confirmed the nuptials in a July statement to PEOPLE, but added that "no other details will be provided."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemmons

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Jesse Plemmons and Kirsten Dunst

RELATED: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' Relationship Timeline

The duo met on set, having first worked together in 2015 when they played a married couple during season 2 of the FX hit series Fargo.

"I knew that she would be in my life for a long time," Plemons told The New York Times about working with Dunst for the first time.

Dunst added that they both bonded over being former child stars, saying, "We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors, and we both made it out okay."

Dunst's breakout role was in Interview with the Vampire when she was 11, while Plemons got his acting start in a Coke commercial when he was 2.

RELATED VIDEO: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons: A Love Story

Though their romantic relationship didn't develop until about a year and a half after working together on Fargo, Dunst and Plemons have packed in several milestone moments together since they officially started dating.

Story continues

After getting engaged in 2017, they welcomed two sons together, Ennis and James, in May 2018 and summer 2021, respectively, before tying the knot this past July, adding to a banner year that also included respective first-time Oscar nominations, for their roles in The Power of the Dog.

Dunst previously noted to the Los Angeles Times earlier this year that although she and Plemons "call each other husband and wife," they hadn't gotten married yet and hadn't even planned the wedding.

"We have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding," she said in February, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and their second pregnancy as roadblocks on the way to the altar. "I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody."