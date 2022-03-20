Newlywed Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright shows off wedding ring

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright has tied the knot with her partner Andrew Lococo.

The actress, who starred as Ginny Weasley in the films and campaigns on environmental issues, shared a clip of them showing off their wedding rings by a pool.

She told her 3.7 million Instagram followers: “Yesterday was the best day of my life. Thanks to my husband!!”

Her post prompted a flurry of messages from famous friends congratulating her on the news.

James Phelps, who played her on-screen brother Fred Weasley, posted a pair of celebratory emojis, while Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil, added: “Love you so much.”

Scarlett Hefner, who played Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson, said: “Congratulations to you both!”

Wright, 31, first shared pictures of herself with Lococo on social media in September 2020.

She revealed in a YouTube video posted in February this year that they had moved in together.

Wright was previously engaged to Harry Potter co-star Jamie Campbell Bower, who played a young Gellert Grindelwald, for a year until 2012.