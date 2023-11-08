Newlywed gives lottery ticket to wife after wedding — and they win big in Michigan

Just one day into their marriage and a Michigan couple already couldn’t believe their luck, lottery officials say.

The day after their wedding, a 57-year-old husband, who asked lottery officials to remain anonymous, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket at an E-Z Mart in Prudenville, according to a lottery news release.

“I bought the ticket … and gave it to my wife to scratch,” the Livingston County man told officials.

As she scratched the Diamonds & Pearls ticket, there came a shock, the release said. They had won the game’s top prize.

“When she revealed the ‘$1 MIL’ prize amount, we were in disbelief,” the man said.

It took some time for the newlyweds to accept what they were seeing, according to the release.

“We kept reading the instructions over and over again to make sure we really won,” he told officials. “It was an exciting couple of days for us!”

The man collected the winnings from Michigan lottery headquarters and opted to take a $693,000 lump sum instead of receiving the full $1 million through annual payments, the release said.

He told officials he plans on investing the money.

Prudenville, with a population of about 1,600, is roughly 150 miles northwest of Detroit.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

‘You can retire now.’ Lottery player calls mom with exciting news after big win in WA

Lottery player reads Facebook post about a Powerball winner in Missouri. It was her

Man wins huge prize playing Michigan lottery – then he checks the fine print