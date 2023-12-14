Newlywed Driving to Honeymoon Is Killed in Alleged Hit-and-Run, Couple Arrested 2 Years Later

A Florida couple was arrested this week and charged in connection with the death of Christopher Coffey one day after his 2021 wedding

A married Orlando couple was arrested this week in connection with a deadly hit-and-run accident more than two years after the crash.

Megan and Jeffrey Brannan, both 32, were charged in connection to the September 2021 crash, which killed Christopher Coffey while he was on his way to his honeymoon.



The Miami-Herald reported that Megan, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and the scene of a crash involving a serious injury.

Jeffrey, her husband, was charged with being an accessory after the fact, Volusia County jail records reviewed by PEOPLE show. Jeffrey remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Megan was released Tuesday on a $75,000 bond, according to the Daytona Beach News Journal.

It's not immediately clear if either suspect has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Coffey died from his injuries six days after the crash, which was a week after he and his wife Mary Coffey got married.

“Mary and Chris had the happiest day of their life Saturday, and the worst barely 24 hours later,” a GoFundMe launched by Christopher’s sister Allison Moore read at the time. “Chris is the greatest guy, he is a son, brother, uncle, and now husband. I am so blessed to have him as a brother.”

Christopher’s father told News 6 at the time that the couple had been dating on-and-off for about 10 years before getting married.

The newlyweds had reportedly been high school sweethearts from Tennessee and were driving through Daytona Beach, Fla., on their way to a cruise for their honeymoon when the Brannans’ Dodge Charger allegedly suddenly crashed into the side of their Dodge Ram truck while coming off an on-ramp to the highway, police allege according to the Herald.

The impact caused the Coffeys’ truck to flip while the Brannans’ car spun out in the center of the highway before they allegedly decided to drive away from the scene of the crash, say police.



In an update on the day he died, Christopher’s sister wrote that her brother died with his wife Mary, his parents, Joel and Angie, and his best friend Jordan at his side.

“There are many broken hearts today,” his sister wrote. “Chris wasn’t a person who just became your friend, he became your family. There are countless stories out there of his kindness, his ambition, and a lot of good laughs. Chris will always be with us through our memories, and his legacy will continue.”

