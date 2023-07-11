Newly Single Jason Oppenheim Returns to Restaurant Where He First Met Ex Marie Lou Nurk

"Back in Mykonos. My happy place 😍," shared the real estate broker in an Instagram post Tuesday

Jason Oppenheim/Instagram

Jason Oppenheim is making new memories!

After announcing the end of his relationship with Marie Lou Nurk in May, the Selling Sunset star, 46, embarked on a trip to Mykonos.

The Oppenheim Group president gave a glimpse of his travels in an Instagram post on Tuesday by sharing a picture at Scorpios Mykonos. The Greece hotspot is known to many fans of the Netflix star as it marks the place where he and Nurk first met last summer.

The post showcased the real estate broker posing next to his brother, Brett Oppenheim, and a friend alongside the caption, "Back in Mykonos. My happy place 😍 @scorpiosmyk Also for Mykonos concierge, please contact my friend @leonandr."

While Nurk has yet to speak out about his return to the Greek island, Oppenheim's Selling Sunset costar and ex-girlfriend, Chrishell Stause, commented on the post, "Have an Aperol for me 😜." Oppenheim and Stause, 41, marked an end to their relationship in December 2021.

Following his 10-month romance with Nurk, the real estate broker spoke out about the end of their romance in an interview with PEOPLE.

Gilbert Flores/Getty

“This has been a transition, you know, obviously difficult,” he told PEOPLE in June. “But Lou and I remain really close and we talk almost every day — we at least either text or talk.” Speaking about whether he was ready for a new relationship, he added, "I'm certainly not rushing into anything. I'm just gonna take it really slow.”

The couple previously announced that they were parting ways in an Instagram Story posted to Jason’s account.

"While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," they wrote in a joint post alongside a photo of the pair looking off into the sunset.

They continued, "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

