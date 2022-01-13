Newly Released Text Message Shows Laura Ingraham Feared More Violence After Jan. 6

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham feared further violence following the Donald Trump-incited 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, a newly-released text message that she sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows almost a week after the Jan. 6 insurrection shows.

Ingraham messaged Meadows on Jan. 12 to suggest Trump discourage armed protest from his supporters, the latest example of the close ties between the conservative network and the Trump administration.

She wrote:

“Remarks on camera discouraging protest at state capit[o]ls esp with weapons will be well advised given how hot the situation is. [E]veryone needs to calm down and pray for our country and for those who lost their lives last week.”

The message was disclosed on Wednesday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 violence in a letter requesting the co-operation of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). McCarthy declined the request.

Text messages released last month revealed how Ingraham and her Fox News colleagues Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade pleaded with Meadows via text to get Trump to call off his supporters as the violence unfurled.

“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home,” Ingraham messaged Meadows. “Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol?” asked Sean Hannity. Brian Kilmeade, meanwhile, demanded Meadows get Trump on TV because the riot was “destroying everything you have accomplished.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

