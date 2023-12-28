Newly released Gypsy Rose Blanchard to tell her story in docuseries: 'Do not resort to murder'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was released from prison on Thursday, is ready to tell her story in the upcoming docuseries "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard."

The 32-year-old served 85% of her sentence for conspiring with then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn to kill her abusive mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" in 2015. Her case has gone down in American history as one of the most recognized cases of suspected Munchausen by Proxy, a psychological condition that causes a caregiver to engage in attention-seeking behavior by making the person or people under their care ill or making people believe they are ill.

"I want to make sure that people in abusive relationships do not resort to murder," she told People in an interview published Thursday of why she participated in the Lifetime docuseries. "It may seem like every avenue is closed off but there is always another way. Do anything, but don't take this course of action."

Gypsy added: "If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick. Or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that."

Her life and crimes were previously the subject of documentaries and television shows like HBO documentary "Mommy Dead and Dearest" and Hulu drama "The Act."

"The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" will chronicle Gypsy's "quest for liberation and journey through self-discovery," according to a Lifetime press release.

Executive producer Melissa Moore adds that the six-hour special includes prison interviews with Gypsy from the past seven years. "Over the course of this time, I watched her transform into a woman who holds responsibility for her past and now has the courage to face an unknown new free world for the first time," Moore said in the release.

How to watch 'The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard'

"The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" is a six-hour special split into two-hour episodes. The docuseries episodes will air on Lifetime from Jan. 5, 2024, to Jan. 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison on Dec. 28, 2023, following her conviction in the fatal stabbing of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

What happened to Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

Now known as "Factitious disorder imposed on another," it is suspected this disorder is what caused Dee Dee to lie to friends, family, charities, doctors and even Gypsy herself, convincing everyone her daughter was severely ill and much younger than she was.

Dee Dee went as far as to convince Gypsy she was unable to walk, breathe or eat normally, requiring a wheelchair, feeding tube and oxygen. It was later proven Gypsy was capable of walking, eating and breathing unassisted.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from Missouri prison early Thursday morning, DOC confirms

Dee Dee's medical abuse of Gypsy began when she was just 8 years old, at which time she said her daughter had been diagnosed with leukemia and muscular dystrophy and needed a wheelchair and feeding tube, among other medical accommodations.

Her propensity for reporting her daughter as being sick started even earlier, when Dee Dee insisted Gypsy experienced sleep apnea as an infant soon after birth. Dee Dee also later insisted Gypsy had seizures, asthma, and hearing and visual issues and had doctors prescribe medications and perform surgeries for these conditions.

Gypsy and her boyfriend Godejohn later devised a plan to escape Dee Dee, resulting in her death via stabbing. Following the murder, Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years.

Gypsy Rose's timeline of abuse, prison: The shocking twists amid her Munchausen by Proxy case

Contributing: Mary Walrath-Holdridge

