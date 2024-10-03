Newly ranked UNLV hopes to take a step toward the playoffs when Syracuse visits

Syracuse (3-1) at No. 25 UNLV (4-0), Friday, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: UNLV by 6 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

What’s at stake?

UNLV just became ranked for the first time in program history, and the Rebels could make more history if they play well enough to qualify for a College Football Playoff spot. That adds to the importance of beating Syracuse. A loss doesn't necessarily kill the Rebels' chances, but they would have a lot of ground to make up. The Orange face a number of issues, and this game begins a three-week stretch of road games and five in six.

Key matchup

UNLV's offensive line vs. Syracuse's defensive front. The Rebels go-go offense relies heavily on the run game that includes the quarterback. They average 283 yards rushing per game, sixth nationally. New quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams in his first start Saturday after Matthew Sluka left the team over an NIL dispute, rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown — to go with 182 yards and three TDs passing — in a 59-14 rout of Fresno State. Syracuse allows 139 yards rushing per game.

Players to watch

Syracuse: QB Kyle McCord leads the nation with 364.8 yards passing per game and is top 10 in a handful of other categories. He is adept at spreading the ball around; five players each have more than 10 catches. McCord is the only quarterback in school history to pass for at least 300 yards in four consecutive games.

UNLV: Other than Williams getting the starting job, no Rebel benefited more from Sluka's departure than WR Ricky White. He is one of the nation's premier wide receivers and showed it by catching 10 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns against Fresno State and showed his versatility on special teams by returning a blocked punt 13 yards for a TD. White entered that game with 10 receptions for 126 yards and three TDs.

Facts & figures

This game was scheduled in January after Army joined the American Athletic Conference, forcing both schools to look for a replacement game. ... UNLV is 4-0 for the fourth time in program history and first time since 1976. ... The Rebels are the first nonconference team to win multiple road games against Big 12 Conference teams in the same season. They defeated Houston and Kansas. ... This is the second year in a row Syracuse is not playing a home game in October. The Orange's next two games are at N.C. State and Pittsburgh, meaning Syracuse will go more than a month between home games.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press