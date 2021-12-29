Newly Minted Bitcoin Miner Gem Mining Reaches Hashrate of 1.25 EH/s

Gem Mining, a bitcoin mining company started recently by former U.S. marine and 2018 candidate for South Carolina governor John Warren, reached hashrate capacity of 1.25 exahashes per second (EH/s) with 13,118 mining machines.

The company is currently producing 6.5 bitcoins a day and has fully funded purchase orders for another 19,000 machines, expected to be online by the end of 2022.

“The successful deployment of 13,000 active miners is a major milestone in the growth story of Gem Mining,” Warren, who is also CEO, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gem’s mining power now accounts for about 1% of the Bitcoin network’s hashrate of about 161 EH/s as of Dec. 28, according to data analytics firm Glassnode.