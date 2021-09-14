Newly-Engaged Kate Hudson Flashes Her Ring and Her Abs at the 2021 Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

Getty

Kate Hudson's style streak continued at the 2021 Met Gala — with one special new accessory.

Just hours after announcing her engagement to boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Instagram, the actress, 42, walked the red carpet in a pink sequin bra top, maxi skirt and floor-length feather coat by Michael Kors. The star accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, a matching baby pink clutch plus that new ring on her finger she flashed at reporters as she headed inside.

Her "think pink" vibes even extended to her makeup.

"Kate's look was inspired by her pink dress," makeup artist Quinn Murphy tells PEOPLE of her glam. "I wanted the look to be classic 'American girl,' which Kate is and Michael does so well .... wanted to play with the pink hue, but make it deeper, so I chose cranberry."

Murphy prepped her skin with Keys Soul Care Promise Serum all over the face, neck and décolleté, followed by Keys Soul Care Radiant Eye Cream and Keys Soul Care Comforting Lip Balm. She then applied several shades of stick foundation, then lightly dusted powder foundation onto the T-zone and around the nose.

She used bronze, pinky cranberry and dark brown shadows on the eyes and W3LL PEOPLE Nudist Multi-Use Stick Blush in Nude Rose on the cheeks. The pro completed Hudson's makeup look by applying W3LL PEOPLE Nudist Lip Butter in Afterglow.

kate hudson ring

Theo Wargo/Getty

Before arriving at the iconic gala, Hudson shared an Instagram photo with her musician boyfriend that prominently featured a new addition to her ring finger. "Let's go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️" she captioned the post.

Katie Couric, Sara and Erin Foster, Zoey Deutch and more celebs were quick to congratulate the Almost Famous star in the comment section.

Sara, 40, hinted that her famous friend has been keeping the news private for some time, writing, "Whoa. It's official 😱. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people. ❤️" (The couple, who welcomed daughter Rani Rose, in October 2018. first met through the Foster sisters, who are Fujikawa's stepsisters.)

Story continues

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This year's Met Gala was a salute to the evolution of American fashion, and organizers said it would celebrate role of American labels in championing sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

The event will kick off a two-part exhibition. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18, 2021, and run through September 5, 2022, to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," according to Vogue and exhibit organizers.

RELATED: 15 Must-See Throwback Photos from the 2001 Met Gala

Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022, and "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." It will also close on September 5, 2022.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Timothée Chalamet, 26, Billie Eilish, 19, Naomi Osaka, 23, and Amanda Gorman, 23, are the co-chair of tonight's event. Honorary chairs will be designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the 2021 Met Gala: The Theme, Co-Chairs, Covid Protocols and Beyond

Ahead of the gala, Hudson attended the Michael Kors NYFW show wearing a brown leather dress and jacket from the brand, her left hand conspicuously hidden from view.

The star made her fashion prom debut back in 2003 when she arrived at the iconic event in a sleek white column gown designer by her longtime friend, Stella McMartney. She's since attended with McCartney many times: in 2009, 2010 and with a super-stylish baby bump in 2011. She also has previously attended with Kors, in 2015.

RELATED: The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time

The actress' 2021 Met Gala appearance comes just days after she made a major fashion statement at the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala during the Venice Film Festival.

ate Hudson and Demi Moore attend the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by The Red Sea Film Festival during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

While posing for photos with friend Demi Moore, Hudson showed off her impressive figure in a black halter dress with sexy cutouts throughout.

The floor-length garment featured an ultra high slit on the left side.let her hair down (literally), contrasting her long black locks with a bright white dress with a plunging neckline and exposed midriff.