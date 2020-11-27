Newly elected Srinagar's mayor Junaid Azim Mattu joins J-K Apni Party

ANI
·2 min read
Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu joined Altaf Bukhari-led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu joined Altaf Bukhari-led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): Junaid Azim Mattu, who returned as mayor of Srinagar in the recently concluded civic body election, joined Altaf Bukhari-led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Friday.

While talking about the reason to join the party, Mattu said, "Apni Party has emerged at very critical juncture for Jammu and Kashmir as a new political party which believes in the politics of pragmatism which is politics of delivery and has emerged as an alternative to the politics of exploitation. The party has come as a fresh breath of air."

"This was the most transparent election of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) with the open ballot, we won the election by 2/3 majority, which is 44 votes.

"Apni Party has pinned many hopes on the calibre of this young man. His (Matto) priority would be first how we control this pandemic and will leave no stone unturned. As all of you know Srinagar municipal corporation went into turmoil. I want to assure you that we will try to come to your expectations in terms of civic facilities. Srinagar becomes one of the world-class cities. I want to assure citizens of Srinagar that there would be zero tolerance to corruption. There will be no discrimination in development," said Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari.

In June this year, Mattu was ousted from the office through a no-confidence motion.

Mattu was initially associated with National Conference and had resigned from NC to contest the urban local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018.

The NC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boycotted the election over the issue of Article 35-A, which accord special powers to the state legislature with regard to permanent residents of the state.

Matto later joined Sajjad Lone led people's conference and was elected Mayor of the SMC. Lone was a minister in the PDP-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir from the BJP quota.

Meanwhile, while replying on a question over District Development Council (DDC) election, Altaf Bukhari said, "There are 24 constituencies from Kashmir and 18 from Jammu. We are directly fighting over 16 and backing eight independent candidates here. While in Jammu we are directly fighting over 12 seats and backing one independent candidate.

DDC elections along with by-polls to panchayats and urban local bodies are scheduled to take place in eight phases in the Union Territory between November 28 and December 19. Counting will take place on December 22.

It has been almost eight months since former minister of Jammu and Kashmir Altaf Bukhari launched his own party. (ANI)

Latest Stories

  • Report: Blue Jays owners want to demolish Rogers Centre and build a new park

    The Toronto Blue Jays might finally be inching closer to a new, state-of-the-art home.

  • Bills lose starting guard Cody Ford to season-ending injury

    Buffalo Bills starting left guard Cody Ford will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, while receiver John Brown has been ruled out from playing against the Chargers on Sunday.

  • As Alberta's COVID-19 cases rise, so does tension over world junior championship

    Alberta's spike in COVID-19 infections and the virus's infiltration of Canada's team is quite concerning for the World Junior Hockey Championship slated to go in Edmonton next month.

  • Federal government to table bill to legalize single-event sports betting

    Federal Justice Minister David Lametti is expected to introduce legislation as soon as Thursday to legalize single-event sports betting in Canada — ending a decades-old prohibition on gambling that experts say has funnelled billions of dollars into the black market. The proposed government legislation, if passed, would allow gamblers to place a bet on the outcome of a single sports game, like a football match or a hockey game. Currently, sports bettors in Canada are limited to "parlay" bets — meaning they have to place bets on more than one game, and pick the winning team in each contest, to see any sort of windfall. The odds of a winning parlay bet are low. Canadians spend roughly $500 million a year on parlay bets through lottery games like Pro-Line. MPs from communities with large casinos — notably Windsor and Niagara Falls in Ontario — have been pushing the federal government to remove a single line in the Criminal Code that restricts gambling to parlays to give a boost to Canadian gambling operations, which face increasing pressure from foreign online outfits and U.S. casinos. Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk, who was elected last fall to represent Windsor-Tecumseh, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that he's been "working hard since day one" to push the government to make the necessary Criminal Code changes, which could allow casinos like Caesars Windsor or racetracks like Toronto-based Woodbine to offer enhanced sports wagering. "Excited our government will be introducing single sports betting legislation this week," he said in the post. "Total team effort." A spokesperson for Lametti declined to comment on legislation that has not yet been introduced in Parliament. Paul Burns, the president of Canadian Gaming Association, said he's happy that years of advocacy work by MPs and local communities finally pushed the government to stem the tide of wagered money moving offshore. "It's just been a horrendous year for our businesses," Burns said, adding pandemic-related health and safety measures have devastated in-person gaming at casinos and racetracks. "It doesn't cost the federal government a thing but it gives us another product, another channel, to help us attract customers back to our businesses when it's safe to do so." There's already a similar bill from Conservative Saskatchewan MP Kevin Waugh on the Commons order paper that would make it lawful for a provincially licensed entity to allow betting on a single sporting event or athletic contest. "Implementing this change would be a massive boost to the tourism, sports, and gaming sectors, as well as a significant win for the workers and communities that rely on them," Waugh said, calling the legalization "common-sense." "Though I'm encouraged by the government's apparent support for this proposal, I remain skeptical of their commitment to making it a priority," he said, adding he won't withdraw his private member's bill just yet to ensure the government proceeds with the amendment. While provinces and territories control gambling operations in Canada, all operators work within the limits of the federal Criminal Code, which addresses gambling regulations and laws. Burns said the expectation is that the government will simply replicate Waugh's bill (it's a single line) in its own legislation. Government legislation is often easier to pass in Parliament than private member's bills because the government has more levers to pull to get bills through both houses of Parliament in a timely manner. NDP MP Brian Masse, who represents Windsor West, also introduced a private member's bill in 2016 that would have made changes similar to those the Liberal government is now considering. The government voted against that legislation, citing major sports leagues' claim that single-event betting might lead to match-fixing. But that opposition was blunted when sports leagues — including the NBA and NHL — partnered with U.S.-based casino operators like MGM Resorts to bolster sports betting in the U.S. As recently as January, a spokesperson for Lametti told CBC News that gambling law reforms were not an "immediate priority" for the minister. Canadians gamble $14 billion annually on sports events The pandemic has blown big holes in federal and provincial budgets and the legalization of this sort of betting could produce some much-needed government revenue. An estimated $14 billion in annual sports betting — $10 billion through the black market through bookies and $4 billion more through off-shore online outlets, according to figures from the Canadian Gaming Association — is wagered by Canadians via illegal channels beyond the regulatory control of the government. The biggest draw for these other outlets is the fact that they allow bettors to gamble on just one game. Federal and provincial governments don't get a cut of the money flowing through these illegal channels, Burns said, and the legislative change will put Canadian casinos and gambling sites on an even playing field with those who already offer these bets illegally. "Sports betting is such a huge part of the online business. It will really just allow Canadian companies to compete. Everyone will have the same regulatory relationship," Burns said. "It's encouraging. The industry has been asking for this for over a decade. Substantial revenues flow to unregulated, illegal operations and offshore Internet sites without providing any financial benefits to Canadians." A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned decades-old federal limits on sports betting in states other than Nevada. The result has been a push by state lawmakers — notably in New Jersey and border states like New York and Michigan — to legalize single-game bets at casinos and racetracks and online. Single-event legalization has unleashed a revenue boom for state coffers already. New Jersey casinos collected $4.5 billion in revenue last year alone. "Communities like Niagara and Windsor — they're competing with sports betting across border. Now, they'll have a new product to entice customers to come back to their properties when they're able to do so, safely," Burns said.

  • Olympic champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir among Order of Canada inductees

    Champion ice-dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and Olympic champion swimmer Mark Tewksbury were among 114 athletes, artists, scholars and community leaders named to the Order of Canada.

  • Reports: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple media outlets.

  • Diego Maradona's lawyer demands investigation into ambulance response after his death

    Ambulances reportedly took "more than half an hour" to get to Diego Maradona's home, which his lawyer described as "criminal idiocy."

  • Week 12 fantasy football rankings: In Keenan Allen we trust

    Helping you set your lineup as we trudge into a critical stretch on the fantasy football calendar.

  • Washington takes over first place in NFC East with utter demolition of Dallas

    Washington destroyed rival Dallas to take control of the NFC East lead.

  • Rays' Randy Arozarena released from Mexican custody after alleged incident with daughter

    Randy Arozarena was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly tried to abduct his daughter from her mother's home in Yucatan in Mexico.

  • Raptors Podcast: What is 'Plan B' outside of Giannis?

    On this week's pod, Will Lou and Josh Hart answer Raptors Twitter's most pressing questions.

  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis UFC Fight Night main event reportedly canceled

    UFC is eyeing a rescheduled date in December.

  • Sportsnet parts ways with veteran Blue Jays announcer Mike Wilner

    TORONTO — Rogers Sportsnet is parting ways with veteran Toronto Blue Jays radio announcer Mike Wilner.The broadcaster announced the split on its Twitter feed Friday. A reason wasn't given for the decision.Sportsnet said Wilner had a "voice that became synonymous with Blue Jays baseball."Wilner, the Blue Jays' first Toronto-born play-by-play broadcaster, became the full-time radio announcer alongside Ben Wagner prior to the 2019 Major League Baseball season. He also called most of the games in 2018 following the retirement of longtime announcer Jerry Howarth.Prior to joining the broadcast booth full-time, he served as a backup announcer and hosted the "Blue Jays Talk" pre- and post-game shows starting in 2002.Wilmer said on a social media post that "his heart is broken," but added he is grateful for getting a chance to "live an absolute dream."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Sources: SEC planning to reschedule Alabama-LSU game to Dec. 5

    Sources told Yahoo Sports on Friday that the SEC is planning a scheduling change for next week that will revive Alabama’s game at LSU. The game is expected to be rescheduled for Dec. 5, which would cause a scheduling ripple around the league.

  • Eagles take another hit, OT Lane Johnson says ankle has 'collapsed' and his season is over

    The Eagles have another injury-related hole to fill.

  • Nike is taking an extra 20% off men's running gear during their Black Friday sale

    Enter code SHOP20 to save big at Nike.

  • Take an extra 20% off women's sale styles during Nike's Black Friday savings event

    Enter code SHOP20 until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. EST to save an extra 20% off.

  • NFL player jerseys are $25 off today only at Fanatics during Black Friday

    Not every player’s jersey is discounted, but all 32 franchises are represented.

  • NFL draft: Resetting 2021 QB pecking order as college season winds to close

    We believe it's shaping up to be a four-quarterback Round 1 in 2021. But can a fifth QB slip into the first 32 picks?

  • Why Ravens-Steelers could still happen Sunday despite COVID outbreak

    The Ravens are mired in a COVID-19 outbreak. Superficial common sense would suggest Sunday's rescheduled game vs. Pittsburgh can't happen. But science suggests it could.