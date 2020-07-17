New Delhi, July 17: The newly elected members of Rajya Sabha will take their oath on July 22. According to an ANI update, this will be the first time, that the administration of oath will be done in chamber of the House during inter-session.

Subscribing to oath or affirmation is usually done either during the session or in the chamber of the Chairman of Rajya Sabha if the House is not in session.

Newly Elected Members of Rajya Sabha to Take Oath on July 22:

According to reports, the oath ceremony will not be open to even families of the MPs, in keeping with the strict protocol of limiting the number of people present in the House. The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the nation. The total COVID-19 cases have crossed 1 million mark on Friday and the death toll passed 25,000.