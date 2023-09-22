Newly elected Alberta Métis Citizens' Council looks forward toward self-government

President-elect Andrea Sandmaier is one more than two dozen newly elected representatives of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government. (Andrea Sandmaier - image credit)

President-elect Andrea Sandmaier, along with more than two dozen newly elected representatives of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government, formerly the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA), is the first elected group to govern under a recently ratified constitution that's designed to pave the way toward self government.

The Citizens' Council was elected following an eight-day, province-wide vote that included mail-in, online and in-person voting. A total of 8,167 ballots were cast and accepted. Results were released this week.

A spokesperson for the Otipemisiwak Métis Government said this election represents the largest leadership vote in the history of the Métis Nation of Alberta.

"I am excited, I'm overjoyed with the win, for sure " said Sandmaier, who lives in Cold Lake.

The Otipemisiwak Métis Government constitution, which saw overwhelming support during the ratification vote last year, says the MNA will seek to repatriate land and "negotiate a modern-day treaty with the Crown."

It also outlines how education, culture, language and health would be governed.

According to their website, the constitution is a way forward to protect a unique identity and rights, and anchor self-government for generations to come.

One of the changes includes a more fulsome citizen representation.

There are now 22 districts and 25 elected representatives, including one for women and one for youth, compared to just six regions and 14 representatives under the old MNA.

"I want to continue moving our nation forward and continue building our nation and making the dreams of our citizens and our ancestors a reality and we're doing that, we're on the road to doing that," said Sandmaier.

Garrett Tomlinson, senior director of self-government, said he's pleased by the turnout, suggesting the community is eager to move forward with this new mandate.

He said there is a lot of work to do to get all the portfolios set up, such as treasury, health and education. He said the president will appoint a cabinet from the elected representatives to oversee those files.

"There may not be Métis-specific schools, as it were, but what we may be able to do is find enhanced programming that fosters education and cultural awareness, and continuity of culture and languages, as part of education programs in Alberta as an option for Métis citizens," said Tomlinson.

The MNA signed a self-government agreement with the federal government in 2010 that recognized that the MNA represents the Métis Nation within Alberta.

Recently, Ottawa introduced legislation as part of its commitment to recognizing self governance among Métis nations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

The agreements also commit Canada to negotiate a self-government treaty with each Métis government.

Members are expected to be sworn in on Oct. 15. The first meeting of the president and citizen council will take place Oct. 16.