Newly built mansion is second priciest listing in Loomis at $6.5M. Here’s what you get

A fabulous, newly built estate in Loomis, California, with a resort-style backyard has hit the market for $6.5 million, the second most expensive active listing in the community northeast of Sacramento.

The modern Santa Barbara-style estate on a commanding corner lot took three years to build, said listing agent Mimi Nassif of Mimi Nassif Luxury Estates.

“The market is really strong for bigger, newer homes with elegant and unique designs and open floor plans,” she said, especially if the estate happens to sit inside a gated neighborhood.

The home at 7340 Terracina Lane lies within the Terracina Estates gates and unfolds over 8,000 square feet with five ensuite bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The mansion has known only one owner, who is selling because the family is moving out of the area, Nassif said.

Spanning 2.6 acres, the fully landscaped backyard showcases a saltwater infinity pool with a built-in oversize spa and mosaic tiles around the edges. There’s an outdoor kitchen, huge grass play area, a garden and fruit trees.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest quarters, with a family room and small kitchen, is connected to the main house.

The main residence, precise in detail, features an open floor plan with high ceilings and glass doors that disappear into the wall. A chef’s kitchen is built to host parties. It contains two islands with waterfall edges, a butler kitchen, a second dishwasher and double ovens.

Inside the home is a movie theater, office and bar with an onyx counter top. An exercise room opens into the resort-style backyard.

The property’s garages fit up to eight cars.

The most expensive active listing in Loomis is a five-bedroom, 5,900-square-foot home on 9.7 acres that has been on the market for 97 days price tag of $7.5 million, according to data from Sacramento appraiser Ryan Lundquist.

The Terracina Lane home, listed for $1 million less, has been on the market for 43 days.