NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2022

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Alliant, CohnReznick & Duane Morris Cannabis Executives Conference, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, and the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference in September 2022.



Alliant, CohnReznick & Duane Morris Cannabis Executives Conference

Thursday, September 8th

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Fireside Chat with Peter Kadens, NewLake Board Member and Chairman of Kadens Family Holdings, and Anthony Coniglio, NewLake CEO

Tuesday, September 13th, 11:50 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. CT

Register here.

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference

Thursday, September 29th

Register here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact your Benzinga representative, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

MMiller@kcsa.com

PH: (212) 896-1254



