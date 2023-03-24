NewJeans' Hanni, Halle Bailey and Julia Garner Front Gucci's Latest Campaign

Gucci has unveiled its latest campaign spotlighting the Horsebit 1955 handbag, starring its brand ambassadors Hanni of NewJeans, Halle Bailey and Julia Garner.

The launch comes shortly after the K-pop star took to Instagram to show behind-the-scenes from the campaign shoot. "We’re here today at a special Gucci campaign shoot and I hope you all look forward to it soon," the Vietnamese-Australian singer said in a video clip alongside the Inventing Anna and Ozarc star, as well as Bailey, who is playing Ariel in the anticipated Little Mermaid film.

In the visuals shot by creative duo Mert & Marcus, Hanni is seen wearing a herringbone coat, pairing her look with a red Horsebit 1955 handbag while sporting her signature bangs and bun. Meanwhile, Bailey wears a sportier outfit, spotlighting a brown iteration of the purse with a color-blocked jacket with a subtle GG monogram found throughout. Lastly, Garner wears a full monogram fit with a black version of the bag.

Peep Gucci's Horsebit 1955 campaign in the gallery above and check out the video starring Hanni down below.