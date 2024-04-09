NewJeans' Hanni Is Gucci Beauty’s Newest Global Brand Ambassador

Gucci Beauty just announced NewJeans' Hanni as its Global Brand Ambassador, building on the existing partnership she's had with the House since October 2022. The star has previously worked on international projects, been the face of campaigns and attended fashion shows for the Italian brand. The fashion house says Hanni's "magnetic charisma, self-confidence and genuine authenticity perfectly embody Gucci Beauty’s core values."

Before her beauty and fashion debut the global sensation has been capturing hearts musically since debuting in 2022 as part of the South Korean girl group NewJeans. As part of the announcement for the cosmetics partnership, Gucci Beauty released new portraits of a perfectly flushed face Hanni. We have the breakdown of every product used to get the look, on her face, the makeup artist used Brume de Beauté, a hydrating mist and Baume Nourrissant Universel, a nourishing balm for the face and lips. The Sérum de Beauté Fluide Soyeux primer and Éternité de Beauté foundation in shade "140W," were also used. Lastly the Concentré de Beauté concealer in shade "16C," Blush de Beauté in shade "07 True Pink" and Illuminateur de Beauté were used for added glow.

Her brows were created with the Stylo à Sourcils Waterproof pencil in the color "05 Gris." The eye look was achieved by using the Stylo Contour des Yeux eyeliner pencil in the shade "01 ‘Noir," as well as the shade "01 Summerina Brown" in the Palette de Beauté Quatuor. Hanni's lipstick look was the result of using Rouge à Lèvres Voile in shade "208 They Met in Argentina."

