NewJeans' Haerin Is Dior's New Ambassador

Rising K-pop star and NewJeans band member, Haerin, has just been announced as the new Dior House ambassador, spanning categories across fashion, jewelry and beauty.

According to the brand's official announcement, "This is an opportunity to celebrate the privileged ties binding more than ever the NewJeans singer and Dior. Between elegance and audacity, a unique friendship in the name of creativity."

News of the partnership doesn't come as a surprise for both fans of NewJeans and Dior, as the K-pop artist has been spotted wearing the brand on numerous occasions, leading fans to believe that Haerin was next on the luxury brand's list. Rumors of Haerin joining Dior also came about after fans spotted that the Parisian label followed her on Twitter.

Little is known about what Haerin's new role will entail, but we expect to see her featuring in more campaigns and attending the brand's fashion week show. Stay tuned for more details.

In other K-pop news, Taeyang and Lisa's new music video is officially here.