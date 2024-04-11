NewJeans Aims to Identify Anonymous YouTuber to Sue Them for Defamation: Reports

The management company for the "Super Shy" singers released a statement in January about malicious comments and defamation

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic NewJeans in Inglewood in March 2024

NewJeans are reportedly turning to the federal courts in California for help finding the identity of an anonymous YouTube user who's allegedly spreading defamatory statements about them.

According to court documents obtained by the New York Times and Rolling Stone, the K-Pop group is asking the court to order Google to release the identity of user @Middle7, who has allegedly made defamatory statements about them and engaged in "name-calling or other mocking behavior."

If the request is granted, it would allow the "Super Shy" singers to sue the YouTube user in South Korea for defamation and insult, which are criminal offenses in the country, according to the outlets. NewJeans filed the ex parte application after they made a criminal complaint in South Korea.

The YouTube account has 14,000 subscribers to date and 180 videos.

Ador, the management company for NewJeans, and Google did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In January, Ador released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) addressing a similar issue.

"We sincerely apologize and express our gratitude to all the fans who are deeply concerned about NewJeans members. In a meantime, we would like to inform you once again about malicious comments, defamation and the spread of false information," the post read.

"As announced in the Update Notice on Legal Proceedings Against Violation of Artist Rights on December 29, Ador is continuously monitoring and taking legal action against acts such as malicious comments, malicious defamation, insults and the spread of false information causing defamation of the character of NewJeans members."

It continued, "Not solely due to the legal notice, but with the genuine aim of respecting the dignity of all individuals, we kindly request that you abstain from any further unfound speculations and malicious defamation."

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty NewJeans in Incheon in December 2023

NewJeans, which is made up of Danielle, Haerin, Hanni, Hyein and Minji, previously opened up to PEOPLE about their rapid rise to international stardom since their debut in 2022.

"I remember when we first debuted and how the 'Hype Boy' challenge was a trend for a little bit. To see people from overseas who knew about us or not, dancing to 'Hype Boy' was so surreal and definitely not expected," Hanni told PEOPLE.

She added, "This goes for 'OMG' as well. To have those challenges or clips of people dancing to 'OMG' was something we really enjoyed watching and naturally felt a lot of love and support."



Earlier this year, NewJeans received the group of the year award at Billboard Women in Music. They also performed songs "Super Shy" and "ETA."



