Newham stabbing: NHS worker killed days after father died from coronavirus-related illness

An NHS worker whose father died from a coronavirus-related illness has been stabbed to death by masked attackers seconds from his home.

David Gomoh, was killed in Freemasons Road, Newham, east London, just before 10.30pm on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was on the phone to a friend when he was attacked and police say there is no obvious motive for the stabbing.

His family were already in mourning after his father died from an illness linked to Covid-19 and were due to hold a funeral on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for information following the murder.

More follows…




