Newham: London man suffers slash wounds to his face after attackers pull him from car

Alan Hocken Way (Google Maps)

A 22-year-old has suffered slash wounds to his face after attackers pursued and attacked him in a shocking incident in Newham, east London.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service to Alan Hocken Way, not far from West Ham Station, at 3.41am on Sunday after the victim was found with slash injuries.

The victim had been pursued and attacked by a group of men in a car, eventually crashing his vehicle into a wall. He was then pulled from the vehicle and assaulted before the suspects fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Detective Constable Anastasia Bezanidou said the attack was a “shockingly violent assault on a young man”.

She appealed for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have dash cam or doorbell footage, to contact police.

Anyone with information should call 101 ref CAD 1507/4 July.

