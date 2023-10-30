Newham Council IT chief charged over £250,000 fraud

Jagdeep Nagra appeared at Snaresbrook crown court (PA Archive)

A senior officer at Newham Council has been accused of plundering £250,000 to spend on laptops, phones, and tablets for himself.

Jagdeep Nagra was an assistant director of operations and interactions and in charge of IT at the council when he is accused of making fraudulent purchases between May and July last year.

It is said he used money “earmarked” for Microsoft computer licences to buy 135 mobile phones, 130 laptops, and 40 tablets for himself.

Nagra appeared at Snaresbrook crown court on Monday, October 23, when his case was provisionally set for trial in 2025.

According to the charges, Nagra is accused of fraudulently buying Samsung mobile phone handsets for £134,115, spending more than £10,000 on iPhones, purchasing Samsung tablets for £6,186, and spending £106,408 on Apple MacBook Air laptops.

All the purchases were allegedly dishonest and “against the financial interests of the London Borough of Newham”, with Nagra accused of “using funds earmarked for Microsoft 365 E5 Licences for yourself.”

Court records show he indicated not guilty pleas to all seven charges of fraud by abuse of position at his first court hearing in September.

This week, his case was listed provisionally for trial on March 3, 2025.

The criminal prosecution is being brought by Newham Council.

Judge Caroline English set Nagra, of Old Dairy Grove in Southall, free on bail until a further hearing in his case listed for January 19 next year.