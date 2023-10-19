Newham: Community battles to save east London market

A community group is battling save a historic market in east London.

Friends of Queen's Market says Newham London Borough Council is not engaging with them in talks over fears that some shops and stalls will be wiped out under regeneration plans.

The council plans to develop the market in Upton Park with a new health centre, library, community centre and homes.

Labour councillor Lewis Godfrey asked traders at a council meeting what could be done to improve the relationship.

The market's regeneration will involve "retaining and modernising" the market and the buildings around it.

The first option could see the new health centre, library and community centre built within the "confines" of current buildings, including the market and Hamara Ghar, which provides sheltered housing for Newham's elderly and vulnerable residents.

A second option could also see a new health centre, library and community centre, but built on "surrounding land" while new homes could be built above the market and aim to address the council's housing shortage.

Friends of Queen's Market, which is made up of local shoppers and traders, argues both plans will see the demolition of the market "in some form", and fears it will become "a privatised real estate site" that could be "sold off to already wealthy developers".

During a full meeting of the Labour council on Monday evening, Pauline Rowe from Friends of Queen's Market said the group wanted to be reassured that "every shop and stall will stay" under the two options.

A trader said: "All we're asking you to do is involve us in the consultation process, once you do that we will give you a truer picture of what's going on out there and what's going on in the market."

Councillor Mr Godfrey said that there "seems to be a serious problem" with the relationship between the council and the community group, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Mr Godfrey said: "What steps can we take as individuals to rebuild that relationship so that we can properly hear you and properly understand where you're coming from?"Last month, the group handed in a petition to Newham Council, which had been backed by more than 6,000 people.

The council is expected to make a decision on its preferred option for the market in early 2024.

