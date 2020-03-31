NewFront Presentations Set For Week Of June 22, Streaming Only

Click here to read the full article.

The NewFront presentations have new date.

IAB, the organizer of NewFront presentations to advertisers by dozens of digital platforms and publishers, said the event has been moved to the week of June 22.

“IAB members are putting their employees, communities, and customers first. Still, we’re hearing from buyers and sellers alike that they need to keep moving the business forward. We’ve been working hard to figure out the best way to do this for the NewFronts,” IAB said Tuesday.

A stream of participants from Twitter to YouTube to Roku started canceling their live presentations in March and on March 11 IAB recommended all presenters migrate to virtual only. The organization has been working on a suite of streaming solutions and tools to make that easier.

“Creating a next generation content marketplace to connect buyers and sellers can’t happen overnight,” it said, settin the date for late June to give publishers time “to be creative, fine tune their messages and do their best work. The goal at IAB, as always, is to help publishers showcase their work in the best way possible, and to be a connector for the industry,” it said.

“The NewFronts have always been about realizing our collective potential, not looking through the lens of the past. In that spirit, we’re having extensive conversations with both buyers and presenters about how to leverage this year’s unique challenges to create something that’s not just “OK, all things considered” but really and truly better.” said David Cohen, President, IAB. “Our goal is to create a dynamic marketplace that connects buyers and sellers in a way that allows ample time for development, a robust platform for delivery, and safety for all.”

“This will be a ‘new NewFronts’ in every way you can imagine,” he said.

The schedule is being revised and IAB is meeting with presenters to discuss what will best suit their needs for this format. Thre will be an update “over the course of the next few weeks.”

