Newfoundland and Labrador's police force admits systemic racism, commits to work

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial police force is acknowledging systemic racism within its ranks, as well as the contribution of police to the injustices faced by Indigenous and other racialized people.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it is prepared to work with St. John's-based Indigenous collective First Voice to implement the calls for justice laid out by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The force says it will ensure its members have anti-racism training, adding that it will review its policies and work to repair its relationships with Indigenous communities, with guidance from First Voice.

Constabulary Chief Pat Roche told CBC News in June that he did not believe systemic racism existed within the force, and First Voice had repeatedly made public appeals for him to reconsider.

The group released a sweeping report on Oct. 4 calling for police reform and a civilian-led board to oversee policing in the province.

First Voice says it welcomes the constabulary's change of heart but adds that the force's statement on systemic racism does not change the "urgent need" for a reform of policing in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press