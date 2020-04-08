Newfoundland and Labrador to share COVID-19 models, minister hints at surge

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Newfoundland and Labrador government will share models today looking at how the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to impact the province.

Health Minister John Haggie, Premier Dwight Ball and Janice Fitzgerald, the chief medical officer of health, are to address the province by video at 6 p.m. local time.

Haggie said Tuesday that the province is at the edge of a surge in cases of the illness, adding that the projections function as a look through a "fuzzy crystal ball" into the possible impact.

He stressed that physical distancing and other preventive measures should be taken seriously to contain the spread in the coming weeks.

The officials will be joined today by Dr. Proton Rahman, a clinical scientist and professor of medicine at Memorial University of Newfoundland.

The province is reporting four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 232. Two people in the province have died of the disease.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press