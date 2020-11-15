Newfoundland and Labrador reports two new cases of COVID-19, has 10 active cases

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total number of active cases to 10.

One case involves a man in the eastern health region between 40 and 49 years old who travelled to the province for work from Russia.

Health officials say the man is a worker at the Lower Churchill Project Soldiers Pond worksite, located about 35 kilometres west of St. John’s.

They say the individual has been following public health guidelines since arrival and has been self-isolating when not at work, although anyone considered a close contact is advised to quarantine.

The second case is travel-related and involves a man between 20 and 39 years old in the central health zone who returned to the province from work in Alberta.

The province has had 303 cases of novel coronavirus, while 289 people have recovered and there have been four deaths.

One person is currently in hospital due to the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press