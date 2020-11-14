Newfoundland and Labrador reports two new cases of COVID-19, both travel-related

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and now has eight active cases of the virus.

Health officials say both are travel-related.

One case involves a woman between 20 and 39 years-old in the eastern health region who returned from travel in the United States.

The other is a woman in the western health region, also between 20 and 39, who returned to the province from Ontario.

Officials say the second case is part of the same household as someone whose positive diagnosis was confirmed on Friday.

The province has had 301 cases of the novel coronavirus since March, while 289 people have recovered and there have been four deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2020.

