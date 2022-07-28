N.L. reports first probable case of monkeypox, N.S. clarifies report of cases

·3 min read

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday reported its first probable case of monkeypox, a day after Nova Scotia's health minister said the province had identified its first couple of cases.

Dr. Rosann Seviour, Newfoundland and Labrador's acting chief medical officer of health, gave few details about the case or in what area of the province the person involved likely contracted the disease, citing concerns about stigmatization.

Seviour said residents wouldn't receive the same level of benefit from detailed monkeypox exposure notifications as people did with information released during COVID-19 outbreaks.

“Some of our concerns about this is about stigmatization of certain groups and I think when you come from a smaller region it makes people more identifiable, something we don’t want to have happen,” Seviour said.

On Wednesday, Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said 745 cases of monkeypox had been confirmed in Canada. The vast majority of the cases have been among men who have sex with men.

Seviour said a probable case is defined as a person with an unexplained acute rash or with lesions and who has been exposed to the virus. She said contract tracing is underway and close contacts of the probable case are being offered the Imvamune vaccine.

The province is the sixth in Canada to identify a case, she said.

Symptoms of monkeypox include skin lesions in the mouth and genital area, fever, night sweats, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and joint or muscle pain. The virus is spread through prolonged close contact and can be transmitted through skin lesions, respiratory droplets, and by sharing clothing, bedding or other common items that have come into contact with an infected person’s sores.

Quebec has reported 346 cases of the disease since the start of the outbreak, the highest number in Canada.

The World Health Organization last weekend declared the virus a public health emergency of international concern.

Seviour said it was only a matter of time before Newfoundland and Labrador detected its first case.

“I wasn’t really surprised that we got a case because of the activities all across the world, international travel and how mobile people are,” she said.

She said that while the current vaccine stockpile in the country isn't large, she didn't think she would have problems procuring enough to treat people.

“I have no doubt that should we need vaccine next week that I would be able to get it in the quantities that we would need to start our campaign,” Seviour said.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia’s health minister said in the legislature on Wednesday that the first “couple” of cases of monkeypox had been identified in the province.

But provincial officials clarified the comment on Thursday, saying there were no known cases of the disease in the province.

Khalehia Perrault, a Health Department spokeswoman, said the two cases involved people who were visiting Nova Scotia. "It was a case of two individuals who came to Nova Scotia with monkeypox. Public Health was alerted of the situation, assessed it and determined there was no risk of transmission."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.

— By Keith Doucette in Halifax, with files from Lyndsay Armstrong.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Are SLO County COVID cases peaking? Here’s what Public Health says

    Nearly 450 new coronavirus cases have been reported since last week, according to the SLO County Public Health Department.

  • Once months ahead, N.W.T. behind in COVID-19 vaccine rollout for 4th doses

    YELLOWKNIFE — The Northwest Territories was among the first jurisdictions in Canada to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all adult residents, but it's now lagging behind in expanding a rollout of fourth doses. The territory, along with Nunavut and Yukon, received enough of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to administer a first dose to 75 per cent of residents ages 18 years and older in the first three months of 2021, ahead of the provinces. More than a year later, the N.W.T. is the only territory, along w

  • Neymar to stand trial in Spain for Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial in Spain a month before the World Cup for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013. Neymar's parents, former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell and both the club and Brazilian team Santos are also set to go on trial after a complaint brought by Brazilian investment group DIS regarding the amount of the player's transfer. The trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 17, nearly a month before the World Cup opens on

  • N.L. faces acute nursing shortage, calls in costly private agencies

    Newfoundland and Labrador and other provinces across Canada are grappling with a dwindling number of registered nurses, forcing governments and health agencies to rely on travel nurses, a much more expensive option.

  • Work set to begin on replacing Newfoundland's rodent-infested, 19th-century jail

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Newfoundland and Labrador government says a company has been selected to prepare the land where a replacement for its crumbling, 1850s-era jail will be built. The Department of Justice said in a release today it has awarded a contract for site remediation at the 12-hectare spot in the east end of St. John's, N.L. The new jail will accommodate 264 inmates in medium- and high-security settings, as well as 12 beds for community reintegration. It will replace Her Majesty's Pen

  • Dortmund striker Haller has operation after tumor found

    DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller has undergone a successful operation on a testicular tumor and will be out for at least “a couple of months,” sporting director Sebastian Kehl said Wednesday. Haller signed for Dortmund from Ajax on July 6 for 31 million euros ($31.5 million) but had to leave a pre-season training camp 12 days later for treatment after the tumor was found. Kehl said Haller's operation was successful but added the next steps in his treatment were

  • Sturgeon car crash ignites fire, burns power pole

    A blue sedan rolled into the ditch near Sturgeon bridge Tuesday afternoon. The single vehicle crash ignited a fire that destroyed the car's smashed engine and bonnet, and creeped up a power pole which was damaged to the point of buckling. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and suffered no major injuries according to Kings District RCMP Cst. Ken Matheson. Traffic along Route 17, a popular rural route out of Montague toward Panmure Island on a hot summer evening, was backed up for about

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solution, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and 2

  • Canada's debt level sustainable over long term: parliamentary budget officer

    OTTAWA — The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's current fiscal policy is sustainable over the long term. The PBO's latest fiscal sustainability report finds that Canada's overall debt level is projected to decline steadily over time. At the federal level, the report says, the government could permanently increase spending or reduce taxes by 1.8 per cent of GDP and remain fiscally viable. The report released today includes assessments of federal and provincial budgets from the spring. It

  • N.L. becomes 6th province to identify probable monkeypox case

    Newfoundland and Labrador has its first probable case of monkeypox, and the provincial government says it will begin offering the vaccine to people who are considered close contacts. During a news conference Thursday, acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Rosann Seviour said the provincial Public Health division has been preparing since the first cases in Canada were announced. "As with any virus, we recognize it is only a matter if time before it enters our sphere," she said. Seviour didn'

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

    NEW YORK (AP) — The players' association rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players. The union announced its decision about eight hours before Monday's midnight EDT deadline for an agreement, timing specified in the March 10 lockout settlement. “Each of our proposals was focused on protecting against the scenario that all pla

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po