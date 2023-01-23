N.L. moves to end private ambulance strike with bill declaring services essential

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — First responders in reflective jackets packed the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature Monday as the province's Liberal government tabled legislation to force striking ambulance workers back on the job.

The Essential Ambulance Services Act would declare the province's ambulance system an essential service. It would require the union and employer to reach an agreement on what type of workers are essential and how many of them are needed to run paramedic services during a strike.

If both sides aren't able to agree, the bill permits the province's Labour Relations Board to intervene. The legislation would allow the strike to resume as long as a minimum level of service is provided.

Meghan Quilty was among the paramedics who began the day outside the legislature, waving signs and flags in solidarity with those on strike.

"My brother works at McDonald's; he made more than me," Quilty said. "I don't do it for the money, but I also should be able to survive and not be struggling when I'm dealing with medical care and patients' lives."

About 120 workers with seven private ambulance operators walked off the job Friday, with wages and pensions being the main issues. The seven operators are owned by Fewer's Ambulance Service.

The province relies on 25 private and 22 community-owned ambulance operators and pays them a total of $34 million in block funding for their services. The strike affects much of rural Newfoundland, including the towns of Stephenville, Bonavista and Conception Bay South, which is just outside St. John's.

Premier Andrew Furey called for the legislature to open Monday to address the strike, saying the situation posed a risk to Newfoundlanders' and Labradorians' well-being. His government had said backup plans were in place to provide ambulance coverage during the strike, but Furey said Monday that they couldn't be relied on indefinitely.

"We all know that the health-care system is under incredible stress and strain right now," he told reporters. "While they can provide contingency in the short term, I don't think it's fair to continue stressing those hard workers, those people on the front lines."

The bill tabled Monday is not back-to-work legislation, Furey said, noting that the workers can return to the picket line once negotiations about essential services conclude.

The legislation would also allow the union and its employer to appeal to an independent third party if they cannot come to an agreement about issues such as wages and working conditions, he added.

Members began debating the bill on Monday afternoon. The government's goal is to get the legislation passed by the end of the day, said John Hogan, the province's justice minister and government house leader. Hogan told reporters he was expecting it to be a late night.

Official Opposition leader David Brazil said the labour conflict shows that the province needs a better model for paramedic services.

"There shouldn't be a two-tiered ambulance service here," the Progressive Conservative told reporters. "There needs to be a real deep dive in here. We need to have a real conversation about how do we speed up the process here and make sure that ambulance services, like a lot of the other health-care services … are equal across the board."

Hubert Dawe, a leader with Teamsters Local 855, said Sunday that the union has asked for years that the province's ambulance services be declared essential. Dawe said his members who work as first responders for private ambulance operators are paid less than those who are employed by the province.

The union, he said in an interview, wants the bill to ensure that wages and working conditions for private-sector first responders are determined by an independent third party and not by the company.

"It's not sitting well with our members that we're not providing emergency service," Dawe added. "But this is where we've been pushed, unfortunately."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2023.

Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press