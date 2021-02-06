Newfoundland and Labrador votes at advanced polls with election one week away
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador electors headed to advance polls on Saturday as many sought to get their vote cast ahead of next week's provincial election.
The province holds one day of advanced polls and an elections official said the turnout was consistent with previous elections.
"It seems to be on par with the last election at this point. We're about halfway through the day and excluding about four districts, we were at 9,000 votes," said Adrienne Luther, an Elections Newfoundland-Labrador spokeswoman.
"For the last election for the advance poll day we had about 20,000 votes so we're about halfway through and we're halfway there."
Among those casting a ballot Saturday was NDP Leader Alison Coffin, who encouraged all residents of the province to vote and have their voices heard.
On the final Saturday of campaigning ahead of the Feb. 13 provincial election, Liberal Party Leader Andrew Furey campaigned with candidate Paul Pike in Burin-Grand Bank.
The riding is held by the Liberals, where Carol Anne Haley, a former cabinet minister, announced she wouldn't seek re-election.
Furey did not hold any media availabilities on Saturday. He later visited Bonavista and Terra Nova districts -- the latter two ridings the Liberals lost in the 2019 provincial election to the Progressive Conservatives.
Going into the campaign, the Liberals held 19 seats, Ches Crosbie's Progressive Conservatives held 15 seats, the NDP had three seats and there were three Independents.
Election officials said that special ballots, which include advance voting as well as mail-in ballots, have proven particularly popular this time and they suspect a winter election and the COVID-19 pandemic are playing a role.
Luther said during the 2019 provincial election that about 10,000 used a special ballot and the province is already reporting 25,000 ballots this time around.
"The fact that it's soaring so much this election, the only thing that it points to a rationale is the pandemic and people are probably not as interested in going out to vote and saw that as an easy alternative," Luther said.
As for inclement weather on election day, the province's chief electoral officer has the right to postpone the vote in a particular region.
"Our weather is notoriously finicky," Luther said with a laugh. "Right now, we're crossing our fingers and our toes."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2021.
The Canadian Press