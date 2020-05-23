Newfoundland and Labrador COVID-19 case count remains at 260 on Saturday

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador COVID-19 cases held steady at 260 on Saturday.



It has been more than two weeks since the province reported a new positive case of the illness.



Three people have died from COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador and 254 people have recovered.



The three people with active cases remained in hospital Saturday, including one person in intensive care.



Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, announced Friday that outdoor games of tennis could resume, and pet groomer services were given the green light to restart operations next Monday.



The province entered "alert level four" in its recovery plan on May 11, scheduled to last at least 28 days to allow for two full incubation periods of the virus.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press