Newfoundland and Labrador to cover licensing fees for Ukrainian doctors fleeing war

·1 min read

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador will cover the licensing fees for Ukrainian doctors applying to practise in the province after fleeing Russian attacks on their country.

Health Minister Tom Osborne said in an interview today his department will also name someone to help Ukrainians who have health-care expertise navigate the licensing process.

Osborne says his government is working to match newly arrived Ukrainian health-care workers with jobs in their field or to provide them with income support while they await licensing.

He says he met with 11 Ukrainians with health-care expertise last week, adding that his department has heard from more who are still in Ukraine and eager to relocate to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Osborne says the province desperately needs doctors and that foreign doctors from all countries can help fill that need.

He says his government is working with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador to lower barriers for foreign doctors wanting to practise in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press

