Newfoundland and Labrador begins lifting some COVID-19 restrictions

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador is lifting some of the public health restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 today.

The province is entering "alert level four" in its five-level reopening plan, allowing some businesses such as law firms and other professional services to reopen along with regulated child-care centres, with some restrictions.

Small gatherings for funerals, burials and weddings are also permitted with a limit of 10 people following physical distancing rules.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Municipal parks, golf courses and driving ranges can open and recreational hunting and fishing are permitted.

Officials are reminding people that the new rules do not allow for parties or other social gatherings.

The province had 261 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. Three people have died and 244 have recovered.

Public health officials say alert level four will last for at least 28 days, allowing for two "incubation periods" of the virus before more restrictions are lifted in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2020.

The Canadian Press