Newfoundland Growlers win ECHL championship in inaugural season

The Toronto Maple Leafs (ECHL affiliate) won the (Kelly) Cup!! It’s a dream come true for fans that waited less than one season for their team to win a championship.

The Newfoundland Growlers defeated the Toledo Walleye on home ice in Game 6 to win the ECHL title in their inaugural season. The perfect storybook ending for an incredible, historic year.

Who let the dogs out, amirite?

Growlers’ forward Zach O’Brien led the playoffs with 16 goals and 29 points, winning the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award and tying him for second most points in a single postseason in ECHL history.

The Growlers are the first team to claim an ECHL title in their inaugural season since the Greensboro Monarchs in 1990. This title marks the second professional trophy for a Toronto Maple Leafs affiliate in two years, with the Toronto Marlies winning the AHL’s Calder Cup last season.

Now, there is just one more major win missing to complete the trifecta. Your move, Maple Leafs.

