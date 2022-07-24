The Newest Tula Product That Can Treat and Prevent Acne in 3 Different Ways Is Secretly on Sale

Tula Acne All star

Pesky zits and blemishes always seem to appear at the worst times, which means you've got to be prepared to treat them at any given time. With a vast number of products to choose from, it's easy to get overwhelmed trying to decide which to add to your routine — but Tula is helping to eliminate some of the guesswork with its latest launch.

The brand just added a new multi-tasking product, known as the Acne All-Star, to its skincare portfolio. The three-in-one formula can act as a daily cleanser, face mask, or spot treatment to not only treat breakouts, but also work to prevent future ones. Like most other Tula products, it's powered by a proprietary blend of prebiotics and probiotic extracts.

Sulfur helps to dry out skin and absorb excess oils to contain acne, while willowbark, green tea, and seawater work in tandem to soothe and tone skin. As a cleanser, massage a small dab of the product onto wet skin and rinse with water in the morning and evening; as a mask or spot treatment, apply on clean skin and let dry for 15 minutes before rinsing with water.

Acne All-Star Cleanser, Mask, Spot Treatment

Tula

Buy It! Tula Acne All-Star 3-in-1 Cleanser, Mask, and Spot Treatment, $32.30 with code GETMYGLOW15 (orig. $38); tula.com

Depending on the severity of the breakout or your personal preference, having three different ways to treat it is ideal. The brand put its product to the test and found that almost "90 percent of participants said their acne has visibly vanished after four weeks."

Since the Acne All-Star product just launched, it hasn't racked up any reviews yet, but we have a feeling it will very soon, considering just how much people love all of Tula's other skincare goodies.

RELATED: These Pore Strips Are Like Vacuums for Blackheads

The brand has a pretty impressive list of famous fans, including Mandy Moore, who uses its caffeinated eye balm for tired eyes, and Jenna Dewan, who spotlighted the best-selling Protect + Glow sunscreen as one of her favorite products. So, if you haven't tried any Tula products, you might want to stock up on its latest one, along with some favorites.

Story continues

Psst… There's even a secret way to score 15 percent off right now. Just enter the promo code GETMYGLOW15 at checkout to save on the new acne product or anything else from Tula's website. This code isn't being advertised, so we don't know how long it lasts.

As the name suggests, this formula is bound to become an all-star in your everyday routine — so add a tube of it to your cart while you can get it on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.