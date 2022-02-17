The newest subscription service: Flights. Would you do up to 24 roundtrips a year for a monthly rate?

An Alaska Airlines plane comes in for a landing as another taxis for takeoff at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in this file photo.

Ready for another subscription service?

Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday the launch of Flight Pass, a subscription service with two tiers to be redeemed for 6, 12 or 24 nonstop trips a year "to eligible destinations'' in the Western U.S. Notably excluded: flights to and from Alaska's home base in Seattle.

Flight Pass subscribers can choose between two annual plans: the "Flight Pass" starting at $49 per month or "Flight Pass Pro" starting at $199. The difference between the two plans is the length of time required for booking. While the "Flight Pass" plan requires members to book at least 14 days in advance, the "Flight Pass Pro" allows for same-day booking (up to two hours before departure); both plans allow members to book 90 days in advance.

Alaska says flyers are still required to pay applicable government taxes and airport fees on each flight, in addition to the subscription and nominal fare. If members do not cancel the service after the first year, the subscription will automatically renew for another 12-month term.

FRONTIER AND SPIRIT ARE MERGING: What it all means for travelers' fares and fees

CHEAP TICKETS, TINY AIRPORTS, NO TSA PRE: What it's like to fly new budget airline Avelo

Credits do have an expiration date by which they must be redeemed to book a future ticket on Alaska Airlines. But the company says "the expiration date is not the date by which a ticket must be flown." Credits cannot be rolled over to future periods.

Some of the fine print:

Flight Pass credits can be redeemed for travel on nonstop Alaska Airlines flights within California, and between California and Nevada or Arizona.

Flights may be operated by Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air, or SkyWest Airlines.

Only nonstop flights may be selected; no connections are permitted.

Roundtrips must be between two airports; open jaw itineraries (where the return flight is to a different airport than the departure one) are not permitted.

"After two years of staying close to home, guests are ready to travel again and with 100 daily flights from 16 airports throughout California and between California to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Flight Pass will take them there," Alex Corey, managing director of business development and products for Alaska Airlines, said in a news release.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alaska Airlines launches 'first' flight subscription service in the US